Devotional song ‘Maa Tawia De Paar Basdi’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: BJP Sanskriti, Art and Culture Cell here today released album of devotional song ‘Maa Tawia De Paar Basdi’.

BJP J&K co-convenor Sanskriti, Art and Culture Cell, Sahil Mahajan along with Social Activists Jyoti Parkash, Raj Kumar, Sanjeev, Rahul Sharma, Omkar, Vikrant and Lovish Sharma released the album during a programme organized by Bachna Lal & Sunita Devi.

The song ‘Maa Tawia De Paar Basdi’ has been sung by singer Master Shammi and its Music was composed by Bunty Shah.

The video was prepared by Neeraj Kumar and Lyrics were given by Komal Sharma.

The Album has been released on YouTube Channel ‘Master Shammi Records’ simultaneously.

Speaking on the occasion Sahil Mahajan praised the whole production team, especially the Singers for their efforts in releasing of the album.