Spike in COVID deaths in Jammu: 5 women, Medical employee among 18 dead

IAS officer in the rank of Financial Comm tests +ve

* Two HoDs in GMCs, 2 Asstt Profs, many cops positive

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 21: Jammu region today recorded fresh spike with 18 Corona fatalities, five of them women, and 613 new cases, 245 of them in Jammu district alone including an IAS officer in the rank of Financial Commissioner, five more senior doctors, two of them the Head of Departments (HoDs), four constables from Gursai, two from Ramnagar and one from Hiranagar Police Stations and five BSF jawans from Nagri Camp. A record number of 720 persons today recovered from the virus in Jammu region.

A senior IAS officer in the rank of Financial Commissioner tested positive for COVID-19 today on his arrival at Jammu Airport in the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

HoD Biochemistry in the GMC Jammu, who was engaged in allotment of accommodation to doctors deployed for COVID management efforts and his wife, who was Incharge Corona testing at IIIM Laboratory tested positive for the virus today. HoD Pediatrics, two Assistant Professors of Surgery and Medicines and an Operation Theatre Assistant in the GMC Doda also reported positive. The HoD Pediatrics in the SMGS Hospital of the GMC Jammu is already positive. Apart from them, eight other doctors have also tested positive.

Of 18 casualties, seven were reported from Jammu district, four Rajouri, two each Samba and Doda and one each in Udhampur, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Meanwhile, the J&K Government today announced that COVID positive patients admitted in the hospitals will be discharged after 10 days without any requirement of a negative test report provided that they are asymptomatic for three days.

A Senior Pharmacist hailing from Singhpura Muralian in Miran Sahib in Jammu district and posted at Chowki Choura in Akhnoor tehsil tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. He was part of the Health Department’s team engaged in testing the patients for the virus.

Health Department officials said the Pharmacist died of cardiac arrest while being shifted from house to the GMC Jammu and initially tested negative in Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT). His cremation was performed normally. However, he had also opted for RTPCR in a private laboratory as he was symptomatic whose report came positive after the cremation which has been attended by a number of people.

A 75-year-old woman from Talab Tillo and 62-year-old from Muthi, who were co-morbid and positive for pathogen died in the Government Medical College tonight. A 60-year-old man from Gangyal was brought dead to the GMC Jammu early this morning and he tested positive posthumously.

A 50-year-old woman from Jandrah in Jhajjar Kotli died of COVID in the GMC. An elderly man from Kothe Marh in Bishnah tehsil, who was suffering from ailments and Coronavirus, died in the hospital. A 76-year-old man from Durga Nagar also died of the virus today.

A 61-year-old man from Balshama Dharamshal in Rajouri district died of co-morbidities and COVID-19. He was cremated in his village today, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior. Two men aged 61 and 63 hailing from Sunderbani in Rajouri district also succumbed to the virus.

A 40-year-old Sumo driver from Gulatha Poonch, who was Corona positive, died in the Isolation Centre, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

A 58-year-old man from village Kharka in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district was brought dead to the GMC Jammu from the District Hospital Udhampur and he tested positive posthumously.

A 55-year-old woman from Bari Brahmana in Samba district, who was suffering from Bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia (B/CAP) and respiratory distress also died today.

Two women succumbed to the virus in Doda district today including a 70-year-old from Thathri town who died in the GMC Doda and 76-year-old from Link Road Bhaderwah, who passed away in the Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah.

A 22-tyear-old youth from Talwara in Reasi district also died of Coronavirus.

In Jammu district, 245 persons today tested positive for the virus, 241 of whom were locals and just four travelers. Six members of two families from Channi Himmat, five of a family from Sarwal Colony, four of family from Bathindi and three family members from Rehari Colony tested positive for the virus.

Rajouri district recorded 119 fresh cases today. Of them, 39 hailed from Rajouri town, 28 Sunderbani, 19 Thanna Mandi, 10 Darhal, eight Kalakote, five each Manjakote and Kandi and four Nowshera.

Poonch district today reported 74 new cases including four constables from Gursai Police Station. Positives include 28 from Surankote, 21 Mendhar, 15 Haveli and eight Mandi.

Out of 26 positive cases in Reasi district, three were employees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and rest locals.

Among 30 positive cases in Udhampur district, 20 hailed from Adarsh Colony containment Zone. Two police personnel from Ramnagar Police Station have also tested positive for the virus. One employee each of HDFC, J&K Bank and Health Department reported positive in the district.

Thirty four cases were today reported from Kathua district. Of them, five were BSF jawans from their Nagri Camp, one police personnel of Hiranagar Police Station, seven travelers and 11 contacts of positive persons.

All 59 positives in Doda, 15 Ramban and seven Kishtwar were locals while out of 57 cases in Ramban, 51 were locals and six travelers.

Jammu region now has 23466 Corona cases including 12643 active positives as 10577 persons have been treated for the virus.

Meanwhile, 720 persons today recovered from the virus, the maximum being 564 in Jammu district, 43 Udhampur, 33 Poonch, 25 Kishtwar, 21 Doda, 14 Ramban, 12 Kathua and eight in Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported another Corona casualty and 79 new cases.

The casualty was reported in Kargil district where 55-year-old woman from Kaksar died of the virus.

Among 79 new cases, 72 were reported from Leh and seven in Kargil district. Ladakh now has 3832 Corona cases of which 1047 are active as there have been 2735 recoveries.