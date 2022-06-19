Special drive by Traffic Police at Lakhanpur, 150 vehicles seized

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 19: The Traffic Police of Jammu and Kashmir has restricted the entry of vehicles violating the norms of High Security Registration Number Plates on their vehicles.

The Traffic Police started a special drive against the vehicles which have not pasted the High Security Registration Plates and set up special nakka point at Lakhanpur the Gate Way of J&K.

During the drive numbers of vehicles entering in J&K are verified from checking up of documents and numbers plates are verified. The violators were challaned and vehicles were seized on the spot. More than 150 vehicles including the two wheelers cars and heavy vehicles were seized and challans were issued against them who have not pasted the High Security Number plates. The tourist entering in J&K also facing the same situations. But they were relaxed paying Rs 2000 as fine immediately. They were also warned not to avoid the rules and regulations of traffic.

Some tourists faced problems when their vehicles were seized and haven’t any option to go back to their homes. Some passengers would like to return back from Ravi bridge when they noticed the presence of traffic police nakka. The passengers faced inconvenience when there was no permanent Magistrate available to present the challan and so that fine can be collected on the spot. This caused a lot of inconvenience to visiting tourists.

The DySP Traffic Javed Choudhary said that the violators of traffic rules were challaned and more than 150 vehicles were seized so far. The drive will continue till further orders. But the tourist entering in Jammu and Kashmir were given some relaxation on the spot to avoid from seizure of vehicles . He appealed the tourists intending to visit J&K or holy shrine of Amarnath to complete their documents to avoid any inconveniences.