Deep breathing, mental focus can offset stress: Dr Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Dr Sushil Sharma, HoD Cardiology today stressed that there is a greater need for inculcating better health practices. At a health camp organized by Dr Sushil and his team at Brij Nagar, Miran Sahib, he enumerated various benefits of healthy life. “The deep breathing and mental focus can offset this stress. Worry and depression commonly follow a cardiac event, such as a heart attack, bypass surgery or diagnosis of heart disease. As part of an overall treatment plan, exercise can help us manage this stress,” he added.

Taking cue from a survey conducted by National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, he informed that more than 80% of exercise enthusiasts selected for the survey said the practice decreased their stress. “The relaxing, meditative aspect of yoga can build up emotional resilience, helping us to stay calmer during times of stress. Stress activates the body’s fight-or-flight response. This triggers a rise in heart rate, blood pressure, and the release of stress hormones, all of which are hard on our cardiovascular system. Exercise helps activate the opposite effect, known as the rest-and-digest response. Over time, a regular exercise practice cultivates this “relaxation response,” enabling us to be less reactive to stress and intense emotions,” Dr Sharma said.

Others who were part of this camp included Dr Nasir Ali Choudhary (Cardiologist), Dr Dhaneshwar Kapoor and Dr Anitpal Singh Asstt Prof (Ortho). Paramedics and Volunteers include Dr Vivak M Arya, Kamal Sharma, Raj Kumar, Raghav Rajput, Ranjeet Thakur, Sunil, Vikas Sabharwal, Maninder Singh, Harinder Singh and Akshay Kumar.