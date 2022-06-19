Prof Zutshi elected president HESK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Prof B L Zutshi an eminent educationist was today elected as president of Hindu Education Society Kashmir (HESK) defeating K K Khosa, president, K P Sabha the elections of which were held here, today.

Prof Zutshi replaced outgoing president, Moti Kaul a prominent businessman and a ex-president All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) whose term has ended.

Prof Zutshi a prominent member of Civil Society and he has been active in struggle of displaced Pandits since 1989. He said he will leave no stone unturned in strengthening the HESK and betterment of institutions run by it.