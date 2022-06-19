CBI raids businessman’s premises in Roshni land scam

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted searches at the premises of businessman Showkat Chaudhary, owner of Hatric Group of Companies, in Srinagar after registering a case against him and others in Roshni land allocation scam.

The CBI earlier this week registered a case under Section 5 (2) and 5 (1) (d) of J&K PC Act and Section 120-B of IPC against six officials including 3 IAS officers Mehboob Iqbal, Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal, Mohammed Afzal Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Mohammed Akram Khan and Sheikh Muneer Akhtar.

The case was registered against them for giving ownership rights on a piece of land under the Roshni Act despite the fact that the original lease was in the name of Mehboob Afzal Beigh.

A piece of land measuring four kanals under survey no. 1347 min and 1364 min of the Estate Nursing Garh, Srinagar was leased out to Mehboob Beigh and Mumtaaz Afzal Beigh in 1977 which expired in 2020.

On 6th August 2001, Mehboob Beigh and Mumtaaz Afzal Beigh handed over eight marlas out of the four kanals to Mohammed Showkat Chaudhary by virtue of irrevocable Power of Attorney.

The probe suggests that Showkat Chaudhary, the power of attorney holder, later applied for conferment of ownership rights under the Roshni scheme on 24th February 2004.

The then Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar in its letter on 8 October 2004 addressed to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir mentioned that the case cannot be considered for ownership rights as the land is on the important road and is within 50 feet from the Centre of the road.

The Price Fixation Committee (PFC) in its meeting dated March 30, 2005 recommended the case of applicant to the extent, that this land is not required for road widening and is not hit by the provisions of Ribbon Development Act.

Thereafter, the case of the applicant was again deliberated by another Price Fixation Committee in its meeting held on July 11, 2007 under the chairmanship of Mehboob Iqbal (Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and other members Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal (then DC Srinagar), Mohammed Afzal Bhat, (then Additional Commissioner Kashmir), Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, (then Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Srinagar), Mohammed Akram Khan (then Tehsildar (Nazool), Srinagar) and Sheikh Muneer Akhtar( then Tehsildar, Srinagar).

The committee discussed the case and approved ownership rights on piece of the land to Choudhary. A rate of Rs 60 lakh per kanal was adopted and applicant considered as un-authorized occupant i.e. under 13 II (iii) of J& K State Lands Rule 2007 and the applicant has to pay Rs.14,40,000/- i.e. 60% of the adopted rate (for land measuring 8 marlas).

The case was considered for conferment of ownership rights under the Roshni scheme in favor of Chaudhary despite the fact that the original lease was in the name of Mehboob Afzal Beigh and Mumtaaz Afzal Beigh.

The PFC considered the applicant as “unauthorized occupant” in violation of Roshni Act. On the basis of PFC approval, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar later vested the ownership rights of land measuring 8 marlas in favour of Chaudhary illegally and in violation of Roshni Act.