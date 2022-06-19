Film director Mirza conferred with Gowhar Memorial award

Tribute paid to eminent writer

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, June 19: A galaxy of eminent writers and scholars today thronged a grand cultural event to pay glowing tribute to great novelist, jurist, poet and writer Ghulam Nabi Gowhar on his 4th death anniversary.

On this occasion this year’s Gowhar Memorial award was conferred on famous director and film maker, Mohi-ud-Din Mirza.

The function was organised by Kashmir Markaz Adab-w-Saqafat, Chrari Sharief. During first segment of the literary event, there was Mehfil-e- Nat-w-Manqabat , which was presided over by noted writer and poet Ghulam Nabi Atish . Former Superintendent AG Malik was guest of honour .

Famous Naat Khawan Moulana Abul Hassan, Saima Ashraf and Ghulam Mohd Dilshada recited soulful Naat-w-Manqabats .

Prof Bashar Bashir presided over the 2nd segment of the function during which thought provoking papers were read on the contribution of GN Gowhar. President Adbi Markaz Kamraz ,Mohd Amin Bhat , former Director General, Doordarshan and secretary Cultural Academy , Rafique Masoodi and Ranjoor Tilgami shared the presidium.

Former SSP, Gh Ahmad Gulshan and Haji Ali Mohd were also in the presidium .

During third segment of the function , mementos and shawls were presented to various personalities for their outstanding contribution in socio cultural fields. They included Abul Hassan Farooqi, Prof Bashar Bashir, Mushtaq Mehram, Haji Ali Mohd , Shabnam Tilgami, Mohd Amin Bhat, Dr Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Abdul Rashid Shaad, Farooq Wani, editor Brighter Kashmir and Maqsood Ahmad, head Shaherbeen programme of All India Radio.

Eminent writers including Dhanam Tilgami , general secretary Adbi Markaz Kamraz , Majeed Majazi , Wahab cultural society Hakim , Shakir Shafi , president Halwa Adab Sonawari , Khursheed Qureshi , Nisar Naseem and others also graced the occasion.

President KMAS, Dr Gazanfar Ali delivered welcome address wheras, Haji Ali Mohd presented vote of thanks .

Secretary KMAS conducted proceedings of the seminar efficiently. Family members of Late Gh Nabi Gowhar including Begum Hasina Gowhar and daughter- Batool Gowhar also participated in the programme.