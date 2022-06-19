‘Double-engine’ BJP Govt fails on all fronts: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Working president of JKPCC Raman Bhalla today claimed that the Modi Government in the last 8 years has failed on all fronts and there was no place for democracy and the Constitution.

“The country is reminded again and again of the eight failures of the BJP Government including rising inflation, high unemployment, suppression of democracy, failure to safeguard National security, hate politics, historic fall of the Rupee, economic collapse and erosion of social fabric,” said Bhalla while interacting with prominent persons of Mohalla Meenian Model Town area of Trikuta Nagar of Gandhi Nagar constituency.

The JKPCC leader said that performance of BJP Government in the last 8 years has been poor on all fronts. Inflation has skyrocketed, because of which the lives of the common man have been seriously impacted, unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years. With the rupee depreciating sharply, the economy is crumbling, Bhalla said and alleged that in the last eight years, Modi’s industrialist friends have caused a lot of damage to the public through privatisation of key public assets.

The wrong policies of the Modi Government have stifled foreign investment in the country and the companies that had invested in India have also gone bankrupt. Demonetization and faulty implementation of GST destroyed small, medium and small traders. The Modi Government in the last eight years has only used the central machinery to silence the leaders of the opposition. Religious issues like temples and mosques were raked up to sidestep the more real and urgent issues. Attempts were made to create a rift in the society and cause communal divide just like the divide and rule policy of the British,” claimed Bhalla.

Bhalla observed the LG Administration has failed on all fronts and the BJP is insensitive towards the problems of the youth. Law and order, education and health are in very bad shape. There is resentment among people and the youths are angry. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive.”The youth raises its voice, but the police wields a cane to silence his voice. Now, no one believes in the hollow claims made to the youth about providing jobs ,” he said.