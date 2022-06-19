IIPA organises interaction on ‘Jammu Smart City: Connecting the Dots’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) J&K Regional Branch organized an exhibition cum Interaction on the theme “Jammu Smart City: Connecting the Dots”, to create awareness about the various initiatives being undertaken under the aegis of Jammu Smart City Ltd.

During the exhibition, all the projects of JSCL were displayed to the audience, who keenly viewed these projects and interacted for more information. The exhibition was followed by an interaction during which, Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta gave a detailed presentation about various projects of JSCL under the Smart Cities Mission, launched by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Hitesh Gupta informed that the 134 projects have been executed across Jammu under Smart City Mission with an objective to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology as a means to create smart outcomes for citizens.

“Among 134 projects, 51 projects of Rs 724.41 are completed and 75 are under different phases of execution”. Besides that, he said, four projects have already been tendered while 4 yet to be tendered. He said that these projects focus on city beautification, smart urban mobility, Disaster Management, efficient green and Information Technology (IT) initiatives.

During the presentation, Hitesh Gupta deliberated in detail on an ambitious project of JSCL “Tawi River Front”, which is being developed on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat.

B R Sharma, Chairman IIPA JK Regional Branch, in his presidential address, opined that tech-orientated projects including GPS vehicles, Intelligent Traffic Management System will ease the life of people. Adv Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC, also spoke on the occasion.

During the interaction, a number of suggestions were offered by the audience, which were taken positively by the Dy CEO.

Earlier, K B Jandial highlighted various issues being faced by local peoples and helped set the tone for interaction. The interaction was attended by prominent citizens, IIPA members and Business Associations, Pankaj Magotra (VC JDA), Prof Rekha Choudhary, Er M M Gupta, Dr C M Seth, Vikrant Kuthiala, Col Karan Singh, Capt Anil Gour, Er V N Sharma, Er S K Gupta, Manik Batra and others. Prof Alka Sharma, Honorary Secretary IIPA JKRB, conducted the proceedings and presented formal vote of thanks.