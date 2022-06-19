Vilakshan Singh new President of NPP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: JKNPP today announced Vilakshan Singh Advocate as the new President of the Party three weeks after the demise of Prof. Bhim Singh.

The announcement was made at Party Headquarter Jammu after a meeting of the party leaders and members of the Working Committee chaired by Jay Mala, wife of Prof. Bhim Singh and the founder member of the party.

The name of Vilakshan Singh was proposed by Jay Mala and seconded by Paramjeet Singh Marshal, Provincial President and unanimously carried by the Party leadership.

All the existing committees were dissolved and the new President was authorized to constitute the NPP team afresh in consultation with the party leadership particularly the elected BDC Chairpersons, DDCs and Sarpanches and Panches affiliated with the Party.

Speaking on the occasion, Vilakshan Singh said that he would act as interim President till the post was filled up by regular election to be held on 23rd March, the Foundation Day of the party. He urged upon the party rank and file to work in unison for diversification of the party and dissemination of its political philosophy. He said that party would give preference to the issues of the youth with focussed attention to be given for upliftment and betterment of farming and labour class, the small traders and other marginalized sections of society.

He appealed all to support him in fulfilling his duties and obligations as leader of the party expressing his desire at the same time to carry everyone along in pursuit of objects laid down in the Party’s constitution.

Senior leaders of the Party including DDC Dudu-Basantgarh Ashri Devi; BDC Chairman Ramnagar Des Raj; BDC Chairman Majalta Capt. Dina Nath; BDC Chairperson Kulwanta Sushma Devi and BDC Chairperson Parly Dhar Neelam Devi assured all possible support to the new President.