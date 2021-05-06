Sonu Sood donates oxygen cylinders, shares a message for fans, ‘Oxygen from my side on your way’!

India is currently battling with the second wave of coronavirus. Amid the crisis, the country is facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders, beds, and medicines in hospitals. Several Bollywood stars are helping the people in their best possible way by fundraising with prestigious organizations. Recently, Sonu Sood shared a video on his social media account Instagram and Twitter account, in which he appealed to the government and the organizations to look at the children who lost their parents because of the pandemic. He has also launched the telegram app for helping people and to make them aware of the oxygen availability and medical facilities.

Recently, he shared a video on Twitter in which a truck can be seen carrying tons of oxygen and an officer inspecting the dispatching of the delivery. Sonu Sood tweeted, ”Stay strong India

Oxygen from my side on your way @SoodFoundation.” Check out his post here –

Stay strong India 🇮🇳

Oxygen from my side on your way❤️@SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/72prrjtw7v — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood is serving people who are suffering from the virus. Even in the nationwide lock down, Sonu Sood helped thousands of stranded Indian migrant workers to reach their homes by arranging buses, special trains and chartered flights for them. His initiatives were appreciated by entire Bollywood.