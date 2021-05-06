Hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, IED’s, RDX recovered

JAMMU: Security forces on Thursday busted a militant hideout and recovered arms and ammunition including explosives like Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and RDX filled pipe bombs in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources here said that Doda police and army launched a joint operation and busted a militant hideout in the forest area of village Chakranti, Ghat, District Doda.

They said that following information, army and police launched a joint search operation and found an underground hideout suspected to be used by militants in the past.

“During the searches the police party found some material including explosive items hidden in the hideout,” they added.

Sources said that the seized material included four detonators, one 12 V Battery, one electric wire measuring 50 meters, two pressure cookers filled Improvised Explosive Device, two pipe bombs filled with 5 kg RDX each and other explosive devices.

“The material was kept in a plastic bag by suspected militants,” they added.

The area was cordoned while the searches were in progress.