Solanki dares BJP to come out with its 10-yrs’ report card in J&K

*BJP leaders embodiment of falsehood: Partapgari

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMGARH/Samba, Sept 27: Former Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Bharatsinh Solanki today dared the BJP to come out with its report card of 10 years’ of direct and indirect rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Except fake promises and false statements, BJP has nothing to highlight as its achievements in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 10 years”, Solanki said while addressing an impressive rally in Ramgarh Assembly constituency in support of party candidate, Yashpal Kundal.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been betrayed by the BJP’s false promises and deceitful tactics for far too long”, Solanki said, adding, ” For 10 years, the BJP has ruled J&K, and what do they have to show for it? Nothing but losses and shattered dreams”.

“The Lieutenant Governor, backed by the BJP, has controlled every aspect of the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stripping the autonomy and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

“I dare the BJP to present its report card for the past decade. Let them show us what they’ve achieved, what they’ve delivered”, he challenged the BJP, adding “But we already know the answer – nothing”.

“Instead, they’re resorting to their usual tactics of misinformation and manipulation, trying to hoodwink the people with empty promises”, he said.

Solanki said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not foolish. “We see through their lies. We remember how they reneged on their 2014 promises. We remember how they’ve exploited our natural resources, allowed big businesses to loot our State, and ignored our concerns”, he said.

Cautioning people against the nefarious designs of the BJP, Solanki said, “These elections are crucial. After 10 long years, we finally have the opportunity to elect our own Government, a Government that truly represents our aspirations and interests”, he said.

“Yashpal Kundal, our MLA candidate , has been elected twice, and now it’s time for us to come together and choose leaders who will work for us, not against us”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress minority wing In-charge and Rajya Sabha Member Imran Partapgari urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be cautious of the BJP’s tactics.

“Don’t fall for their false promises. Instead, let’s unite behind the Congress-NC coalition, which has always prioritized our State’s sovereignty, economic well-being, and emotional integration”, he said.

“We will not be misled. We will not be deceived. We will choose our own destiny, and we will ensure that our State is ruled by those who truly care for its people”, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“The time has come to choose between truth and lies, and the BJP has made it clear where it stands. BJP leaders are the embodiment of falsehood and deception. Our Prime Minister is the greatest actor of our time, skilled in weaving a web of lies to deceive the people”, he said.

“The BJP’s betrayal of the people of Jammu region is a stark reminder of their true intentions. They have consistently prioritized their own interests over the welfare of the people. But we will not be silenced. We will not be fooled”, Partapgari asserted.

“These elections are an opportunity for us to hold accountable those responsible for the tragic loss of over 800 farmers at the Singhu border. We will not forget their sacrifices, and we will not rest until justice is served”, the MP said.