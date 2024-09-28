BJP wants positive transformation to continue in J&K: Reddy

‘We will end dynastic rule’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: As Jammu and Kashmir enters into the last phase of polling with voters in 40 Assembly constituencies casting their vote on October,1 Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election Incharge G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP is not hungry for power and aims to ensure that the positive transformation that has come in after the abrogation of Article 370 will continue.

While inspecting the arrangements and logistics at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu where Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will address the BJP Vijay Sankalp Rally on September 28, G Kishan Reddy said “We will end the rule of three families forever; now the ‘Aam Janta’ (common people) of Jammu and Kashmir will rule. Power will not go into the hands of three families so that the State can be saved from their destruction. After the removal of Article 370, everything has been snatched away from the family-oriented parties, so it is natural for them to be furious.”

G. Kishan Reddy said that the atmosphere is in favour of BJP and that they will perform exceedingly well in the Jammu division. He said that the BJP will ensure that the era of stone pelting, organised hartal and terrorist activities should not return. “The hands holding the laptops will continue to progress. We have to take this development journey forward. The public has to decide whether to get out of the hands of Abdullah, Mufti and Congress or not.” He added, “BJP has no A or B team, our only team is the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Reddy went on to state that change is visible and everybody can feel the difference from where Jammu and Kashmir stood during the rule of 3 families to where it stands today. He said “People’s rights were suppressed. The laws of the Union were not implemented here. Under the guise of 370, the rights of the poor were looted, there were organised hartals, schools were burnt down, and Pakistan’s flag was hoisted. This has completely stopped now.”

Reddy said that it was due to Nehru’s wrong policies that the public were suffering the brunt of Article 370. He said “Article 370 was Jinnah’s Constitution, in place of which PM Modi has implemented Baba Saheb’s Constitution. The supporters of 370 want to talk to Pakistan and end reservations; it was due to Article 370 that the money that Government of India would contribute to the region was not audited. Now for the last five years, every penny is being accounted for.”

G. Kishan Reddy also said that more than 60 of our candidates are in the fray in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Today we are proud that the party is contesting elections in every district. The public will give BJP a chance based on work; we are confident that BJP will get the support of the public.

He said “BJP has ushered in an era of balanced political, social and economic development by ending systematic discrimination with the Jammu region. The people of Jammu were discriminated against systematically for decades, and this time Jammu will get due justice for the decades of discrimination”. He also pointed out that after delimitation, the number of seats in the Jammu region has also increased from 37 to 43. We will set up three regional development boards in Jammu, he added.