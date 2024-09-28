Deadly terror attacks in Jammu reflect BJP’s failure: Omar

‘BJP gives clean chit to Pak on militancy’

* They are scared of poor performance in two phases

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR/JAMMU, Sept 27: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today said the deadly terror attacks in otherwise peaceful Jammu region reflects the failure of the BJP which should seek clemency from the public of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP by blaming National Conference, Congress and PDP for terrorism in the Union Territory has given a ‘clean chit’ to Pakistan, he said.

“What is the situation of militancy in the Jammu region where our brave force personnel are targeted quite frequently? BJP should first reply why militancy spread to Jammu region after 2014, especially in the last three years when its graph went up,” the former Chief Minister said.

“There is not a single place in Jammu where terror attacks have not taken place – whether it is Chenab valley, Pir Panjal region, Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur, Jammu and Samba…This reflects their (BJP government’s) failure and the party should accept it and seek forgiveness from the people,” he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an election rally in support of party candidate Sunil Verma in Udhampur East Assembly segment, Omar referred to the statements of Home Minister Amit Shah blaming NC, Congress and PDP for terrorism and said “when the BJP leaders speak within J&K, they blame us but when they are outside the Union Territory they hold Pakistan responsible”.

“They (BJP leadership) do not talk in one voice. If we are responsible, then why are they not talking to Pakistan? You are blaming us (for terrorism) from the soil of J&K, thus giving a clean chit to Pakistan. They are making contradictory statements and taking in different tones to mislead the public,” he said.

He, however, said the National Conference speaks in one voice within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about BJP’s criticism of his party’s manifesto, he said, “What do you expect that they will appreciate our manifesto? They are fighting the elections against us and it is evident that they will oppose our manifesto.”

“I am happy and want to thank them for their reaction. We are a small regional party having no stakes outside J&K but they made our manifesto a topic of discussion across the country. Hardly any Union Minister or (BJP) Chief Minister had not talked about our manifesto. I am thankful to BJP,” he said.

On the saffron party’s leadership targeting him by name, Abdullah said, “Despite being out of power for so long, if the Prime Minister or Home Minister is remembering me in their speeches that means I have done something good.”

The NC leader claimed that BJP is nervous because of poor performance in the first two phases of the Assembly elections.

“There was no special performance by BJP in the first two phases (On September 18 and 25), they are scared. Our internal reports said that their candidate from Nowshera constituency (J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina) is unlikely to save his seat. They are faced with such a situation and are targeting us. They are free to target us,” Omar remarked.

Earlier, addressing the joint gathering of NC and Congress workers, he said BJP is saying that if “we form the Government, terrorism will get revived. We have completely wiped out terrorism from Jammu before 2014 but this double engine Government facilitated its return.”

“They are saying attacks will be carried out on pilgrims. The reality is that the attacks had taken place under their rule – whether it was an attack on Amarnath pilgrims (in Kashmir in July 2017) when BJP and PDP were in the government or Shiv Khori pilgrims (June 2024),” he said, accusing BJP of reviving terrorism in Jammu, growing unemployment and destroying J&K.

Omar also addressed a large public rally at Thandikhui in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency in support of alliance candidate Rajesh Padgotra. He appealed to the people of Vijaypur to support alliance candidate for development, peace and prosperity. He said that NC has special attention for this constituency and the party will `return good’ to the people of this area if Padogtra is made winner.

Later in the evening, Omar addressed yet another large rally at Thather in Jammu North constituency in support of former Minister and party candidate, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra. Apart from Sadhotra several NC- Congress leaders from, Jammu region were present on the occasion. Omar appealed to the people of Jammu North to support Sadhotra and send him to Legislature to project their issues.