LG releases Hindi book

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a Hindi book titled “Visnudharmottarapuranam Mein Raj Tantra”, edited by Prof. Sharat Chander Sharma. The book was written by Late Dr. Dev Rattan Shastri.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the editor and everyone associated with the publication.

Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust, along with Trustee and other members of the trust including Sunil Sharma and Samarthya Sharma were also present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.