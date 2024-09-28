Mahindra launches all-new Veero in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, today announced the launch of the Mahindra Veero at Jammu here today.

Mahindra Veero was launched by Agnivesh Garg, ASM for Mahindra & Mahindra in the presence of Amit Sharma, vice president of Astro Mahindra and Pawan Kohli, GM of Jammu Motor Mahindra.

Speaking on this occasion, Agnivesh Garg said, “Mahindra’s innovative Urban Prosper Platform (UPP) is India’s first ground-up multi-energy modular CV platform. Designed to offer best-in-class total cost of ownership and segment-first safety beyond regulations, the platform sets a new benchmark in the industry. It is engineered to support payloads from 1 t to 2 t+ in multiple deck lengths and accommodates multiple power train options.”

Mahindra Veero sets a new benchmark in savings with its best-in-class mileage, ensuring maximum business profitability and comes with a standard 3-year/1 lakh km warranty, providing peace of mind and further contributing to significant cost savings over time.

Veero is equipped with iMAXX-connected solutions, with over 50 features that allow customers and fleet owners to conveniently monitor their vehicles using the iMAXX application on smartphones.

The application is available in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam – making it easier for users across India to operate.

To further enhance comfort, Mahindra Veero comes equipped with both air conditionings -heater and demister, ensuring a comfortable cabin environment in all weather conditions. The reclining driver’s seat and provision for sleeping make long journeys and breaks more manageable, while ample storage space ensures that drivers have room for their essentials.

Mahindra Veero boasts an unmissable presence with its bold stance and modern styling, making it stand out in the crowded SCV segment.