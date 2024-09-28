Allen to conduct Tallentex Online Exam 2025 in October

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: To encourage the students, to perform better in their academic careers, Allen Career Institute is all set to conduct the Tallentex 2025 in the month of October this year.

The registrations for the exam have kicked off and the last day for registrations this year is October 2.

This is the 11th edition of Allen’s Tallentex and this prestigious exam can be taken both online and offline, as it best suits the student’s comfort.

The online exams will be held over different slots between October 5 to October 20, while the offline exam will be held on October 13 and October 20 and the opportunity is open for students from Class 5 to Class 10.

Appearing for Tallentex gives students the opportunity to win cash prizes as well as concessions in coaching fees at Allen.

Since the inception of this exam, more than 14.75 lakh students have signed up for it. Along with a national and State rank, a cash prize in lieu of Rs 2.50 crores and scholarships of up to Rs 250 crores is up for grabs.

For Tallentex’s offline exams, there are 4750 cash prizes on offer while online winners will get 10500 cash prizes. Besides this, students can also get up to 90% scholarship for Allen’s classroom and digital courses.

A Competitive Success Index (CSI) will also be issued separately to each student signing up for Tallentex. Offline applications for Allen Tallentex can be done in person in any Allen center across the country and online registration forms are available at www.tallentex.com.