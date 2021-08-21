Social Welfare Department Makes Aadhar Mandatory For ISSS, Ladli Beti, State Marriage Assistance Schemes

Transparency and simplification of delivery process targetted

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Social Welfare Department today issued three notifications in pursuance of Section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targetted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies Benefits and Services) Act 2016 for three Schemes namely, Ladli Beti, State Marriage Assistance Scheme(SMAS) and Integrated Social Security Scheme(ISSS) wherein an individual eligible for receiving the benefits under the scheme shall be required to furnish proof of possession of the Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

This will result into simplification of Govt delivery processes, bring in transparency and efficiency and enable beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly in a convenient and seamless manner by obviating the needs to produce multiple documents to prove one’s identity, said Sheetal Nanda, Secretary , Social Welfare.

Any individual seeking benefits under the scheme, who does not possess the Aadhaar number or has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall be required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment before registering for the Scheme.

Till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits under the scheme shall be given to such individual, subject to the production of the Aadhaar Enrolment Identification slip and any one of the documents, namely, Bank or Post Office Passbook with photo; PAN card; Passport; Ration Card Voter Identity Card; MGNREGA card; Kisan Passbook; Driving License etc. says the notification.