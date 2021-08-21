Indian Talent Acquisition: How To Attract Young Specialists To Your Business?

India’s economy is a mix of traditional agriculture and handicrafts with booming advanced manufacturing and speedy mechanization of the agricultural sector. Today India is the main exporter of technology services and business outsourcing (be sure to read about the pros and cons of outsourcing to India). In addition, the services sector accounts for a significant share of the economy.

Because of its rapid pace of development, India can offer excellent specialists, and Indian companies are actively looking for young talents. Talents in the management concept are people with high energy, desire to achieve success, and involvement.

In this article, we’ll show you how to attract the best talents to your team.

Recruiting and Talent Acquisition

Don’t confuse the concepts of recruiting and talent acquisition.

Recruiting allows you to hire the required number of professionals in a fairly short time to solve short-term business problems. Its tasks are completed at the stage of a new employee’s successful onboarding.

At the same time, talent acquisition is the constant work of discovering, contacting, and maintaining good relationships with top-level professionals in order to attract them to the team and move the business to success.

How To Attract Talents?

The biggest surprise is that you don’t have to look for relevant experienced people in the related industry. On the contrary, one of their main advantages is a fresh look at the situation. But the leadership style and values ​​of candidates must match the corporate culture of your company. Therefore, when looking for talent, use various search opportunities:

Constantly hunt for the best. Plan which people will suit your company the best and make a value offer based on their interests. Look for ways to reach out to candidates who are passively searching for jobs. Develop a strategy to attract each type of talented candidate. The main thing when hiring is the selection of candidates and the ability to convince them.

Plan which people will suit your company the best and make a value offer based on their interests. Look for ways to reach out to candidates who are passively searching for jobs. Develop a strategy to attract each type of talented candidate. The main thing when hiring is the selection of candidates and the ability to convince them. Analyze your already hired staff. Differentiate employees and consider all development and training opportunities for the best employees. There may already be hidden talents among your subordinates. It remains only to find them.

Differentiate employees and consider all development and training opportunities for the best employees. There may already be hidden talents among your subordinates. It remains only to find them. Reliable source — universities and colleges. It requires carefully designed steps for the selection, adaptation, and development of a potential employee. It can be a long-term program that provides for consistent promotion, while students, even at the selection stage, are chosen by management to take a certain position in the future.

Research shows that one of the main reasons for employee turnover among young and talented specialists is corporate culture mismatch. Carefulness in clearly assessing cultural relevance and discussing it when hiring new employees is the key to success.

HR Tips

Talent acquisition is the pinnacle of recruiting skills and requires not only 2-3 years of successful experience as a lead HR specialist but a deep understanding of the existing corporate culture and a company’s strategic goals. You should devote maximum time to analyze the applicant’s data (without being distracted by other tasks) in order to create an offer that will “catch” this specialist.

Monitor social media. Social networks are a unique tool that allows you to collect a psychological portrait of a person in just 15 minutes.

Social networks are a unique tool that allows you to collect a psychological portrait of a person in just 15 minutes. Consider the season. People are more likely to change jobs after the summer vacation or after the Holiday season. There is no point in making your offer during the holidays, so as not to distract an outstanding candidate from preparation. Certainly, this rule has more exceptions than acknowledgments, but in general, it works.

Talent acquisition basic principles are quite different from the basic recruiting goal of filling a vacancy in the shortest possible time. It’s essential to hire not only an effective performer but a reliable team member as well. Good luck!