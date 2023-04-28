SMVD Narayana Hospital performs complex knee replacement surgery

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Hospital, Jammu recently performed a complex knee replacement surgery, successfully making a wheelchair-bound patient walk again.

The patient, a lady in her mid-40s was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and had been unable to stand or walk for the past three years, despite receiving treatment in various parts of J&K, Punjab and Chandigarh.

The Hospital’s Senior Orthopedics Consultant Dr Manish Kumar Varshney’s expertise and unique combination of medicines for RA proved to be effective for the patient, who showed tremendous relief from pain and improvement in health. However, the Patient still desired to walk and requested Dr Varshney to perform knee replacement surgery on her.

“Nearly five months ago a very weak, crippled lady in her mid-40s was wheeled into my OPD who had been unable to stand or walk in the past three years. She belonged to district Poonch and was even treated at several other hospitals in the Northern Region, but she became progressively crippled for even activities of daily living,” said Dr Varshney.

The diagnosis was immediately clear – Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) but puzzling was the poor state of lady,” Dr Varshney said. Despite advanced arthritis and washed-out, weak bones, Dr Varshney took up the challenge of making the patient walk again by performing joint replacement on both her knees, one at a time. The right knee Total Knee Replacement (TKR) was performed first, which was a success, and the patient was discharged four days later.

After three months, the patient revisited Dr Varshney with much-improved health and a smile on her face, but still, she was on a wheelchair. Her right knee was performing beyond everyone’s expectations, and seeing the results, Dr Varshney agreed to perform the left knee joint replacement as well.

Fifteen days after the second surgery, the patient could stand on her legs and walk with the help of a walker comfortably. The patient is now comfortably walking with a stick and showing improvement day by day.