BLSKS presents musical play ‘Nasha Nahi Karna’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: To observe the World Day for Safety and Health, Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) here today in collaboration with Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, J&K Social Welfare Department and Sangam Tru Art Production staged musical play ‘Nasha Nahi Karna.

The programme was held under the overall Direction of Dr. M.L Dogra at Govt Girls High School Janipur and a pledge was also taken by more than 200 students and teachers to work for addiction free society.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest Kamal Dev, Master at the host School.

Among guests of honour were Devinder Kumar and Neelam Sharma, senior teachers of the host school.

Other programmes were held with sole aim of rejuvenating the traditional, primitive folk, art and culture of J&K.

Artists of BLSKS presented theme based songs which were written by Dr. M.L Dogra and the music was composed by Raju Bajgal, Music Instructor at BLSKS.