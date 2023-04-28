Countrywide agitation for free registration of Amarnath Yatra: Shiv Sena

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) J&K unit has expressed resentment against the government for not showing any positive response on several important issues like free registration and toll exemption for passenger vehicles for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Addressing a press conference here today Manish Sahni, president Shiv Sena J&K also demanded preservation of the natural Himshivling during the Yatra period.

He said that there shall be countrywide agitation if their demands are not considered and also demanded inclusion of Shiv Sena leaders in the first Pujan of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Shiv Sena leader termed it unfortunate that despite submitting memorandums to the LG of J&K, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and the Chief Secretary of J&K, no positive response has been received till date.

Sahni said that taking a strict note of all this Shiv Sena high command, national secretary and MP Anil Desai have instructed all the State units of the Party to raise voice in their respective States for free registration of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He said, if no positive response in this regard comes in the next one week then Shiv Sena shall start nationwide agitation.

Sahni appealed to all the religious organizations to join this campaign of Shiv Sena to strengthen the religious faith of Hindus of the country.

Vikas Bakshi, Raj Singh, Rajesh Handa and Mangu Ram were also present on the occasion.