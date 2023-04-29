‘Self-styled Messiah’ of Jammu region proved dream-sellers: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: The JKPCC working president and former minister Raman Bhalla today launched a scathing attack on the BJP dispensation for pushing Jammu and Kashmir to wall by creating a situation of drift, showing insensitivity towards peoples’ aspirations and forcing every section of society to follow path of confrontation, as a result of which J&K is in total chaos.

While interacting with aggrieved people of Bahu area at Bahu Fort today Bhalla said that bond that Congress share with people of J&K was age old and watered by the mutual trust. “Our party has survived various watershed moments since its inception on account of its deep-seated connection with people of J&K. The party will continue to mirror the aspirations of people. No power on the earth can brush-off Congress from the political scene of J&K since we draw our sustenance from people. Time has again proven that Congress is the true representative voice of the people of J&K and Congress is not just a party, but a movement,” Bhalla said.

“The opposition has been repressed, political voices dismembered and the economy in shambles, wrong policies have only aggravated the already grim scenario prevailing since last nine years. Every single sector is ailing, what good has been achieved by successive elected governments since 1996 has been put into a chasm,” he said.

Bhalla said Congress owing to its representative character and deep-rooted bond with people has been in a line of fire from such forces as were inimical towards genuine interests of people of J&K. He said the way party remained together shows how deeply rooted the party was amongst people of J&K.”Politics for us is a medium to serve people and give voice to the socio-political aspirations of people of J&K. The tragedy that befell on us by snatching statehood has deeply enraged us but has failed to dent our determination. The way the peace loving people of J&K withstood the assault on their identity also merits appreciation. The measures have also not fared well in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Bhalla said.

Bhalla said that both the regions of Kashmir and Jammu are on boil because of the wrong policies of the govt. He targeted the BJP, the self-styled Messiah of the Jammu region, and asked what it has delivered during the past nine years except making tall claims of imaginary development in J&K.