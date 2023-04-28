People protest against Admn at Jamola village

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 28: The public of Sawadhi, Upper Jamola and Damote held protest against administration for non- availability of culvert as public have to cross a Nallah and there is no culvert or bridge over which public can cross the Nallah.

A large number of students and Government employees are worst sufferers as they have to cross the same daily. One can see small kids crossing the Nallah and it will be risky for them to cross the Nallah in rainy season. It effects their study badly.

Besides them, general public have to go for different purposes to the nearby town and also PHC after crossing the Nallah. The people from different Panchayats have to cross the Nallah and if Government provides culvert or bridge over the Nallah it will provide relief to thousands of people.

Two local students Mohd Imran and Yasmeen Kouser reading in 5th class told that they have to face difficulties in crossing Nallah as it’s very risky for them. They said they are unable to cross it when there is much water during rains.

The villagers have appealed to the LG JK UT to look into the matter and direct concerned authorities for immediate redressal of the issue before the rainy season.