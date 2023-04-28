‘Bike Rally’ from Jammu to Sinthan Kishtwar organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: In its endeavour to promote off beat tourist destinations and rural tourism in Jammu region, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu is organizing maiden two Day ‘Sinthan Festival 2023’ at Sinthan Kishtwar.

As a part of the upcoming festivities at Sinthan Kishtwar, a Bike Rally was flagged off from Jammu to Sinthan Kishtwar today. A group of about 30 bikers was flagged off amid loud chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ from Kala Kendra Jammu by Deputy Director Tourism Jammu Dr. Umesh Shan along with Assistant Director Tourism NHW Batote Ambika Bali and other officials of the Tourism Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shan briefed that the Sinthan Festival is first of its kind cultural cum adventure event at Sinthan Kishtwar. He further added that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu is committed to its endeavours to promote the offbeat destinations and more promotional events shall be organized in this year at various destinations of Jammu Division.

The group of bikers was received with great enthusiasm at the Tourist Reception Centre Kishtwar by Chief Executive Officer Kishtwar Development Authority, Inderjeet Parihar and Tehsildar Kishtwar Muneeb Umar.

The Bikers would enjoy night camping at Kishtwar town from where they shall start their onwards journey on 29th April, 2023 and participate in the two day cultural Bonanza at Sinthan Maidan and also indulge in captivating snow activities like paragliding, snow skiing, snow rafting and other snow fun activities being held on 29th and 30th of April, 2023.

Worthwhile to mention here that the bikers shall cover Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts during this biking expedition and shall promote the message of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ during this Adventurous biking expedition.

The maiden ‘Sinthan Festival 2023’ is being jointly organized by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, Indian Army, District Administration Kishtwar and JKAACL under the overall supervision of Department of Tourism, J&K.