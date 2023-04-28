CO hosts interaction cum enrolment drive for NCC at NIT Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 28: Commanding Officer (CO) of 1 J&K Girls Battalion Srinagar held a special interaction cum enrolment drive for National Cadet Corps (NCC) girl’s unit at National Institute of Technology (NIT), here today.

The function was presided over by Director NIT Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dr Nitika Kundan (NCC officer II), Dr Jannani L and Institute Chairman of selection committee Dr S Mishra.

During the interaction, Director NIT Srinagar said two years ago, they got approval for NCC’s girls unit but due to COVID-19, it was delayed. “In 2022, NIT Srinagar again applied for the entire process with the help of Commanding Officer of 1 J&K Girls Battalion and support of NCC Headquarters. It is a great occasion, NCC brings not only discipline in life but it also gives a lot of exposure,” he said.

Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said NCC promotes a sense of patriotism and national unity among its cadets, helping to instill a sense of pride in their country and its values. He requested the Commanding Officer for approval of NCC’s Boys unit for NIT Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Commanding Officer interacted with the cadets and stated that they will collaborate with the NCC unit. The CO encouraged young cadets of NCC values. He also answered a few questions of cadets related to NCC and its scope. He highlighted the aim and main motto of NCC, to develop character, leadership, and a sense of service among young people, and to encourage their participation in national development and social activities.

Later, during the function certificates were also awarded among NCC Cadets for taking active participation in social activities like IYM and earth day.

The interaction was followed by enrollment of new batch conducted for the first time by CO. The selection committee also includes NCC coordinator Dr Nitika Kundan, Dr Jannani L and Dr S Mishra.