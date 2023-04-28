Billawaria chairs ‘Housing for All’ Standing Committee meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria chaired the “Housing for All” Standing Committee meeting here, today.

Deputy Mayor said that the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has to identify a suitable land parcel for the relocation of Rehris vendors across the city. The site is located in the Jammu city, close to the existing Rehris market and to provide an ideal location for vendors to operate their businesses. The land has to be allocated in consultation with the JMC and is expected to be ready for occupation in the near future.

Billawaria said the JMC is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for vendors to operate their businesses, and this move will enable them to operate in a better environment, closer to their existing customers. Deputy Mayor Jammu, said that the JMC is also committed to providing a clean and hygienic environment for all citizens, and this move will help ensure that the vendors are able to operate in an area that meets all the necessary health and safety standards he further stated that we are confident that this move will be beneficial for both the vendors and the local community, and we look forward to working together to ensure a successful relocation of the vendors. Billawaria, said that “We would like to appreciate the JDA for their cooperation and support in this endeavor”.

Billawaria said that there should be a clause of domicile certificate for the tendering of flats and plots of JDA. He said that the domicile certificate should also be made mandatory for the allotment of flats and plots. He said that the domicile certificate should be issued by the JMC on the basis of the address of the applicants.

Deputy Mayor in order to ban the use of polythene bags, has directed that the Khilafwarzi Wing and the Health Department of the JMC should coordinate with each other. The Deputy Mayor stressed on the importance of the two departments working together to ensure that the ban on polythene bags is rigidly enforced. He has also stated that the JMC will provide all the necessary support and resources to the departments so that the ban can be implemented effectively.

He urged the citizens of Jammu to cooperate with the departments to ensure that the ban is successful in reducing the pollution caused by plastic bags.

Billawaria, said that the list of pending cases of housing for all should be provided to the concerned corporators by the JMC.