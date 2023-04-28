Bhaderwah-Bani road restored after snow clearance

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Apr 28: The General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) of BRO today restored Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli road after snow clearance work at Chharttergalla Pass.

Official sources said that during recent heavy snowfall in the area, comprising of Chattergala Pass, the connectivity between Bani- Basholi and Bhaderwah was snapped.

The dedicated team led by Gaurav Tewari, Officer Commanding 114 RCC (GREF) alongwith Maj Sachit Sharma and Operators and CPLs opened the road axis within the stipulated time under able guidance of Commander SK Verma, HQ 35 BRTF.

Amidst all hurdles the team under snowfall and adverse weather conditions is taking adequate measures for maintaining the connectivity between Bani and Bhaderwah for the convenience of general public.

In addition to the snow clearance the regular work at bridges and permanent works are also under progress. The road from Bani to Bhaderwah remains open for the ease of general public, the official said.