Smart Aadhar Seva Kendra launched in Chandra Bhaga Community hall of JMC

JAMMU: The department of IT, GoJK, in collaboration with Jammu Smart City Ltd, and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Government of India has set up a smart Aadhar Seva Kendra in Chandra Bhaga Community hall of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Aadhaar Seva Kendra offers a single stop destination for Aadhaar enrolment and update services to residents in a state-of-the-art environment. Smart Chip, a company empaneled by UIDAI and approved by IT department, has established the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in 1700 sq ft area at a cost of INR 40 Lacs at Chandrabagh Hall, Canal Road Jammu for the benefits of the citizens of the State.

Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) offers a comfortable air conditioned environment to residents. The center is a wheel-chair friendly and have special provisions to service the elderly or specially-abled persons. ASK Center will open for all seven days in a week from 9:00 AM to 5.30 PM ( including Sundays).

It offers online appointment system facility available (ask1.uidai.gov.in) where any resident can book an appointment online for Aadhaar enrolment or update service as per their convenience. The residents can make the payment at ‘Cash Counter’ available at the ASK or make online payment at the time of booking online appointment from UIDAI website.

This ASK have a capacity to serve 500 residents in a day and have a seating capacity of 50 residents inside the center at any given time in a day. All the Aadhaar services will be provided at the rates defined by UIDAI and no extra money will be charged. The center is provided with CCTV facilities and have token/ queue management system for serving the residents.