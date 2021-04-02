Good Friday reminds us about struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Jesus Christ was a “perfect embodiment of compassion” and was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick.

“Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion. He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick,” PM Modi said in a tweet as Christians all over the world commemorated the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that people should “remember the message of service and sacrifice of Jesus Christ”. “On Good Friday, remember the message of service and sacrifice of Jesus Christ,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his message on the day. “Let this Good Friday be a reminder of the power of compassion, love and empathy,” Gandhi tweeted.

Good Friday is commemorated by Christians across the world for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. (Agency)