SKUAST-J hosting five-day Kissan Mela from March 16

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu is organizing five day long Kisan Mela from March 16 to March 20, 2021 at its Main Campus, Chatha.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and Chief Patron of the Kissan Mela, Prof. J.P. Sharma, during interaction with media informed that the theme of the Mela is “Self Sufficient Agriculture- Self reliant India”. He said that the Kisan Mela would focus on demonstration of the transferable technologies developed by the university to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability in the Jammu region. The highlights of the mela will be on exhibition of proven and advanced techniques to improve productivity, profitability and sustainability in the agriculture sector.

Prof. Sharma said that the event shall bring a large number of farmers, farm women, livestock owners, agri-preneurs, industrialists, rural youth, researchers, technocrats, extensions workers, students and policy makers at one platform, wherein they shall have direct access to latest innovative ideas available in the field of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and other allied sectors.

He further informed that main attractions of the Mela will be exhibition of latest agri-start-ups, kisan ghosties, sale of quality seed and planting material, live demonstration of new varieties, flower show, vegetable show, fruit show, passport mela, animal & dog show, agri-tourism, industrial meet, rural sports and farmers-scientist interaction, presentation by innovative farmers.

Recently released twelve new crop varieties by the university viz; three of Basmati rice (Jammu basmati 118, Jammu basmati 123 and Jammu basmati 138); two of lentil (Jammu lentil 71 and Jammu lentil 144) and one each of Lobia (Jammu Lobia Super 60), Rajmash (Bhaderwah Rajmash BR 104), Radish (Jammu Radish 45/CR 45), Broad bean (Jammu Broad bean 1), Tomato (Jammu Cherry Tomato 1), Wlalnut (Variety Bhushan) and pecan nut (SJPP-25) will be also a main attraction of the Mela.

The Kisan Mela is to be organized in collaboration with Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Floriculture, Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture, Fisheries, Command Area Development, National Horticulture Board, JKEDI, ICCR etc.