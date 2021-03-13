46 Rohingyas were in possession of identity cards, fake UNHRC card

3 leaders of political party facilitated movement

J&K awaits further directions from MHA on deportation

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 13: At least three legislators of a political party whose presence is largely confined to Telangana are under scanner as their names have surfaced during questioning of some of the Rohingyas for facilitating their entry to Jammu after infiltrating into India from Myanmar via Bangladesh while security agencies say at least 46 Rohingyas had managed to get identity proofs in their favour including Aadhaar, Voter cards etc. Even a fake card of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has been found in possession of one of the Rohingyas.

“We are waiting for further instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs before detaining more Rohingyas or starting the process for their deportation,’’ a senior official told the Excelsior and said all Rohingyas putting up in different corners of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are under scanner and strict vigil is being maintained by police and Intelligence agencies on their ‘basties’ to ensure that they don’t manage to escape as already many Rohingyas have gone missing over the past couple of years.

Quoting Intelligence reports, sources said, at least three MLAs of a Telangana based political party which also has presence in other parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal etc had facilitated movement of Rohingyas to Jammu after they sneaked into India from Bangladesh and crossed many States before reaching and settling here.

“Names of the political party’s legislators are in the notice of the Central agencies as well and have also been communicated to appropriate authorities,’’ sources said.

According to sources, the Central Intelligence agencies had detected a total of 46 Rohingyas so far who had managed to get different identity proofs including Aadhaar Card, Voter Cards etc. Two identity cards were recently recovered from the possession of Rohingyas in Jammu, sources said, adding this hasn’t sounded any alarming bells as Intelligence and security agencies were already aware that the illegal immigrants might be in possession of some sort of identity proofs which they are using to purchase mobile SIM cards as almost all of them were having mobile telephone numbers.

Sources confirmed that a fake UNHRC card was also found in possession of one of the Rohingyas, who was male but had the card on the name of a female.

Name of Abdul Qadus Burmi, who is reportedly operating from Karachi in Pakistan and is prominent hardcore leader of Rohingyas, has also surfaced in infiltration of illegal immigrants in India followed by their settlement in different parts of the country. He was reportedly instrumental in infiltration of more than 100 Rohingyas into India, who later settled in Jammu, Haryana and Hyderabad, sources said.

Asserting that Jammu Police has so far detained 180 Rohingyas and lodged them in ‘Holding Centre’ at Hiranagar, which was previously a jail, sources said the authorities were awaiting further instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which has initiated the process for detention of illegally settled Rohingyas followed by their deportation to Myanmar.

Around 6000 Rohingyas are expected to be putting up in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, mainly in Bhatindi and Sunjawan areas of Jammu, Belicharana and Samba.

Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs had to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs for deportation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. It is the Ministry of External Affairs which has to finally take up the issue of deportation of Rohingyas with Myanmar, which is presently being ruled by the military junta after overthrowing the elected Government of Aung Sun Suu Kyi.

There have been reports that a number of Rohingyas have gone missing in different parts of Jammu over the past couple of years after reports started pouring in that the Central Government is bracing up for their deportation to Myanmar. Some of them are believed to have left for Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam and mixed with local population there to avoid deportation.