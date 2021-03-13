Police use force to foil protest of BSF/CISF aspirants, detain several

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Police today detained a number of BSF and CISF aspirants who were staging protest outside BJP Office in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Hundreds of medically fit candidates were on protest outside BJP office for last many days seeking jobs in para-military personnel forces as the Administration had promised of 2000 jobs to the youth of the UT.

Today a strong contingent of police tried to lift the protest dharna of the aspirants but when the latter restricted their move, the police lifted and detained a number of protesting candidates.

Later, other aspirants assembled outside Police Lines Jammu and staged a vociferous protest against the police. They demanded to release all the detainees.

The protesting youth said that security forces jobs are their rights. They also demanded their jobs letters. “We cleared all the rounds for this job. We voted for the CM and PMO during elections but what did we get in return? Sitting here for 1 month and 4 days straight is not easy. Some are from far flung areas. Our parents call us asking about our jobs.” said a protestor. “We aren’t terrorists but Nation lovers. Why is the youth being forced to sit on roads?,” he questioned.

Another protester said that they were peacefully protesting for their rights but the arrogant BJP leaders could not see that and on their behest, the police used forced to disperse them. Protesting peacefully is our right and police could not stop us from doing so, he added.

Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) staged protest against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for adopting anti- youth policies and its failure to create job policy for the unemployed youth of the country in general and J&K in particular.

Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, president J&K PYC, the Young Congress activists staged protest outside Gandhi Nagar Police station and shouted slogans against BJP led Union Government for its failure to address the issue of BSF, CISF aspirants who are on protest for the last so many days in support to their demands.

Uday said that BJP has been curbing the voice of common masses as well as the youth of J&K. “Everyone has right to protest and raise their voice but the Government has inhumane attitude towards the youth,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Minister Raman Bhalla has also joined the protest of Youth Congress and expressed resentment against the act of Government for detaining the youth.