Ex-servicemen, war widows hold meet

SAMBA, Mar 13 :- A meeting under the aegis of Zila Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO) Samba was held for ex-servicemen, war widows and widows at village Shah Blor, today.

Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan, (Retd) Director Rajya Sainik Board (J&K) was the chief guest in the meeting. A large number of decorated soldiers, veterans, Veer Naris and wards of veterans participated in the meeting.

Col. R K Sharma,(Retd) Zila Sainik Welfare Officer (ZSWO), Samba briefed all about the various welfare activities being undertaken for them. The attendees were encouraged to visit ZSWO office to resolve any issues related to their pensions, documentations and grants. They were made aware of the various grants available for utilization as they are meant for their welfare. Veterans were also informed about the medical benefits and education grants available. Families of battle and physical causalities were asked to utilize the special schemes available to them exclusively. They were also asked to make use of various education scholarships and the special seats reserved for their wards in professional courses.

ZSWO stressed on the need to update documentation of the families and encouraged ESMs to motivate their children to work hard so that they are ready to compete in various professional exams and utilize reservations for their children.

Colonel GP Singh, Director Resettlement, Northern Command addressed the gathering and educated the gathering about the various aspects to resettle in the civil stream and other schemes launched by the Department for the well being of veterans/Veer Naris. He motivated veterans to prepare for various Government exams so that they are able to utilize seats especially reserved for them.

Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan (retd) assured that he is aware about their issues and same will be taken up with the appropriate authorities to provide solutions for their benefit. He asked Veterans, Veer Naris and their wards to bring to his notice any issue which deserves his attention and that he is always available for resolving their deserving issues.

Col RK Sharma (retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer conveyed his gratitude to all who came from their busy schedule and attended the meeting.