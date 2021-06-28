Skoda Kushaq launched in India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Skoda Auto opened bookings and announced prices of its most anticipated SUV under the India 2.0 Project -Skoda Kushaq.

Since its world premiere in India earlier this year, Kushaq has made a strong presence and stands out as an entirely new Skoda that’s made in India, made for India. Company will be offering the new SUV at an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 10.49 lakh nationwide, taking forward the ‘One Nation, One Price’ philosophy.

Kushaq’s ambition model of 1.0 MT is available at Rs 12,79,999 while 1.0 AT version is priced at Rs 14,19,999. Kushaq’a premier Style model ranges the prices from Rs 14,59,999 to Rs 17,59,999.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, “The launch of Kushaq is a watershed moment for Skoda Auto India as we entered one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market. Kushaq is made keeping in mind what really matters to our customers and is localized and tailored to suit the Indian market.”

With the Kushaq launch, the company will penetrate deeper in the country by expanding its network to Tier II and III cities. Skoda Auto India currently has 120 sales touch points in 85 cities and plans to expand to 150 touch points by end of 2021.