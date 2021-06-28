BBIA interacts with MD SIDCO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Managing Director, J&K SIDCO Ltd, Atul Sharma visited BBIA Bhawan today to discuss the various issues related to the Industrial complex.

Lalit Mahajan, president BBIA, while welcoming the Managing Director, Sharma during his maiden visit to Industrial complex, highlighted the issue related to maintenance of roads, lanes and drains in Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex.

A request for reduction in rate of interest on delayed payment of lease rent and wave off penal interest on the delayed payment due to COVID-19 situation, adoption of ease of doing business by J&KSIDCO & other related issues were discussed in detail with Managing Director, J&K SIDCO.

Atul Sharma, listened to all the issues highlighted by the president and assured the Association to resolve all the issue on priority basis and on the spot necessary instructions were passed to Estate Manager & Executive Engineer Civil wing in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Tarun Singla, senior vice president, Ajay Langer vice president, Viraaj Malhotra, general secretary, Rajesh Jain, secretary, Vivek Singhal, treasurer, General Manager, Estate Manager, Executive Engineer Electrical and other officials of J&K SIDCO.