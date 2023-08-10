Six Terrorist Associates Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 10: Six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Budgam districts, officials said on Thursday. They said a terror module was unearthed in Uri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir and three terrorist associates of LeT involved in running the module were arrested.

Acting on a tip off, security forces in a joint patrolling apprehended one suspected person whose search led to recovery of two grenades, they said.

The individual was identified as Showkat Ali Awan, resident of Churunda area of Uri.

During his questioning, he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana who were questioned and upon their disclosure two grenades, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine and four live rounds were recovered from them, the officials said.

The accused were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities, the officials said.

A case has been registered and investigations has been taken up, they added.

In another incident, security forces arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam in central Kashmir and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The arrests were made in Khansahab area of district.

The terrorist associates have been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar, resident of Kremshora, and Tahir Ahmad Dar and Aqib Rashed Ganie – both residents of Wagar, the officials said.

Incriminating materials, including a Chinese hand grenade, two magazines and 57 live rounds have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up. (Agencies)