2 Security Personnel Among 4 Injured In Grenade Blast In J&K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said. The explosion took place during a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The injured — two security personnel and as many civilians — have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. The search operation in the area is underway, they said. (Agencies)