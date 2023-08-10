CJI Chandrachud Announces Launch Of ‘Suswagatam’ Portal For E-Passes To Enter Supreme Court

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: The Supreme Court on August 10 announced the launch of portal ‘SuSwagatam’, which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

As soon as a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud assembled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, the CJI announced about this online facility.

“‘Suswagatam’ is a web-based and mobile-friendly application that allows users to register themselves online and request for e-passes for various purposes such as attending court hearing, meeting advocates…,” the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud said, “The ‘Suswagatam’ portal was tested as a pilot project since July 25, 2023 and has received positive feedback from the users.” He said that as on August 9, more than 10,000 e-passes have been issued through the portal on a pilot basis.

“You do not have to wait in the queue in the morning. All passes are generated online. This is a facility made available from this morning,” the CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, told the Bench that there used to be long queue in the morning hours at the apex court’s counter to get the entry pass. Justice Chandrachud said a video tutorial on how to use the application is also available on the website. (Agencies)