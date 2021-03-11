Six residential houses gutted in Srinagar fire

SRINAGAR : Six residential houses were damaged in a massive fire in a congested downtown area in the summer capital, Srinagar, in the wee hours on Thursday.

Official sources said that fire broke out in a residential house in Nawabazar in downtown Srinagar at around 0420 hrs on Thursday.

“Fire tenders were rushed the douse off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance,” they said.

However, they said the fire spread to the nearby structures and before it was brought under control, six residential houses were gutted. “No one was injured in the incident,” they said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

They said a case has been registered and investigation initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the district administration has sent a revenue team to assess damages and provide relief to affected families. (AGENCIES)