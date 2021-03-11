Maha Shivratri 2021: First Shahi Snan At Mahakumbh In Haridwar Today

HARIDWAR: It’s Mahashivratri today. Lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva have gathered at the Mahakumbh in Haridwar for the most auspicious first Shahi Snan. Taking a holy dip in the Ganga during Shivratri is believed by Hindus to bring good fortune. According to mythology, the waters of the Ganga turn into necter during the Shahi Snan days at Mahakumbh. Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri bathing ghat is buzzing with people since day break on Shivratri.

“Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed ‘snan’ till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat as ‘akharas’ are getting ready for ‘shahi snan’,” said Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General of Police, Kumbh Mela said.

Shivratri Shahi Snan timings at Haridwar Mahakumbh:

At the Har ki Pauri ghat, sadhus from the akharas can bathe from 8 AM to 5 PM on Maha Shivratri. Other devotees can take a holy dip in the Ganga before 8 AM and after 5 PM.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday directed senior state officials to shower flowers from helicopters on pilgrims who have come to Mahakumbh for the first holy dip on Maha Shivaratri. There are 5,000 security personnel, CCTV cameras and drones for the security of pilgrims at Haridwar Kumbh.

Mahashivaratri is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The holy occasion refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. Shivratri is all about overcoming ignorance and is observed by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting. (AGENCY)