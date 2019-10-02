Six more dead in rain-related incidents in UP; Bihar toll reaches 42

LUCKNOW/PATNA: Six more people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the death toll in the state to 117, even as authorities tried to provide relief to flood-hit people in Bihar where torrential rains have claimed 42 lives over four days.

Both the states have been battered by a burst of rainfall towards the end of the four-month-long monsoon season, which officially ended on Monday. The heavy rainfall has led to several rivers, including the Ganga, flowing above or near the danger mark at several places.

All the six fresh deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday were related to house collapse. With this, the death toll in rain-related incidents since September 25 has reached 117 in the state and over 2,300 kutcha houses have been damaged, officials said.

The weatherman has predicted light rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (AGENCIES)