Karan Singh calls for interfaith movement for peace

PUNE: There is a need for an interfaith movement for world peace, former Union Minister Karan Singh said here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the ‘World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy’ organized by the MIT World Peace University on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

What we need today is an “inter-religious movement for world peace”, Singh said. Mankind needs an amalgamation of “science, religion and philosophy”, he added.

Acceptance of “multiple path to the divine”, gender equality, protection of environment are some of the key elements of a successful interfaith movement, he added. (AGENCIES)