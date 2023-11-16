SIU Attaches Orchard Property Of JeM OGW In J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 16: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu & Kashmir Police on Thursday attached property of a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) Over Ground Worker (OGW) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Pulwama district, officials said.

The SIU attached an orchard property measuring seven kanals and seven marlas under Khasra Number 207 at village Chitrat, Arigam Pulwama, belonging to one Ghulam Nabi Wani, father of accused Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, resident of Chitrat Arigam Pulwama.

“The property has been attached under section 25 of UA(P)A through an order dated 13.11.2023, by the competent authority”, a statement of the agency said.