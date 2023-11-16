Apni Party’s Aim Is To Ensure A Prosperous J&K For Younger Generations To Come: Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said his party’s aim is to ensure a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir for the younger generations to come.

Addressing during the joining of various political leaders to the Apni Party fold, Bukhari said “we aim to ensure a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir for your younger generation and the generations to come”.

He said “I assure you that when you are out there working for the agenda, you will receive full support and cooperation from the party’s leadership.”

The Apni Party President said our primary objectives include striving for durable peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This party will provide you ample opportunities to serve the people in your respective areas,” he told the new entrants.

Greeting the new members into the party fold and assured them that the entire party leadership would back them in their activities and work to serve the people in their respective areas, Bukhari said, “from today, you all are part and parcel of this party, which has a clear-cut agenda of working for the well-being of our people”.

Earlier, Vice Chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) from Kulgam Shaziya Jan, and BJP’s former constituency in charge in Kulgam’s Damhal Hanjipora Mohammad Ashraf Dar, formally joined the Apni Party in presence of several leaders at the party headquarters in Srinagar. (AGENCIES)