Sitharaman asks Cong to speak in one voice on Kashmir

CHENNAI: Describing abrogation of Article 370 as a path breaking decision of the Centre, Union Finance

Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Congress should speak in one voice on Jammu and Kashmir and matters of national security.

The opposition party should evaluate the situation, she told reporters here to a question about a reported Pakistan dossier to the UN Human Rights Council purportedly having remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah against the Centre’s action in scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Congress leadership should please look at what is happening within the country and speak in one voice as regards to issues like Jammu and Kashmir and as regards to issues which matters to the country’s national security”, she told reporters. (AGENCIES)