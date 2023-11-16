Singla visits Mathwar panchayat, emphasizes timely service delivery

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: As a sequel to fifth phase of ambitious “Back to Village” programme, Secretary Revenue, Dr. Piyush Singla, who also holds the charge of Secretary Planning, Monitoring and Development, today visited Mathwar panchayat in Mathwar block, Jammu as Prabhari Officer.

Addressing the public darbar at Mathwar, Dr. Singla emphasized the significance of Back to Village public outreach program. He described it as a crucial planning exercise that allows for addressing grievances and meeting public demands while considering the available resources.

Dr. Singla highlighted the importance of involving all stakeholders in micro-planning process, as it enables creation of feasible plans and ensures swift execution of projects.

In his address, Dr. Singla assured the gathering that the Government is fully committed towards reaching out to the public and providing them time-bound and hassle-free services. He mentioned the effective utilization of Information & Communication technology, which has made nearly 30 services of the Revenue Department accessible to the public through a digital interface.

He also highlighted the coverage of services under Public Services Guarantee Act and implementation of the Auto Appeal System, which reflects Government’s commitment towards transparent and accountable service delivery.

He praised the Sarpanch and other Panchayati Raj Representatives, present on the occasion, for their dedicated planning and monitoring in implementation of Gram Sabha development plans. He invigorated them to continue to work in close coordination with the line departments for rapid development of Mathwar.

After interacting with the public, Dr Singla visited the assets created in the Panchayat through MGNREGA, PMAY U, Finance Commission Grants, etc. He interacted with the students at Govt Middle School Mawa, inspected the functioning of Anganwadi Centre as well the POSHAN VATIKA and initiated a work for rejuvenation of water body to be taken up under Amrit Sarovar.

Among others, Joint Director, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Programme Officer, ICDS, Sub Divisional Magistrate Jammu North, Chief Education Officer, Tehsildar and Block Development Officer Mathwar, Sarpanch and other PRIs were present on the occasion.