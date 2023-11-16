Cong stands for secularism, unification: PCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 16: JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress always stands for secularism and unification amongst people and those creating division are greatest enemies of nation and people must identify them.

Addressing a public meeting at Ramban today, PCC president said that Congress never compromised on its basic ideals of secularism but some parties do politics of convenience by adopting religious polarization & division for vote bank politics. Such parties do great dis-service to the nation and society and are threat to the secular fabric.

People should see through designs of such parties and leaders & not get exploited.

The fight is between two opposite ideologies that of Congress which stands for unification and another of BJP which creates division in the society. People have to choose between two but more importantly identify those leaders and parties, who pose something else but indirectly try to help BJP- RSS and weaken Congress.

He pointed out that now-a-days, people living in remote areas are facing severe crisis due to administrative inertia by the present dispensation, adding that the administration is clueless about the problems of the people live in remote and far flung areas. He said that bad condition of most of roads has badly impacted mobility and added to the misery of the people living in these remote villages and demanded upgradation and black topping of all leftover roads.

While highlighting the local problems, he complained about the dilapidated condition of roads, erratic power supply in far-off areas besides lack of health care facilities in their villages and demanded uninterrupted electricity supply in their respective villages.

Senior leader Raman Bhalla said that BJP govt & UT administration engage in photos opportunities like Back to village-5,wheras people are fed up with the bureaucrats. He said Jammu and Kashmir requires restoration democracy at the earliest besides peace, prosperity and harmony and this is only possible when Congress party will be further strengthened. He urged unity among the people, asking people in general and party cadres in particular to unite against forces who destroyed our Dogra state and divide its people.

Ex MLA Ashok Kumar said that BJP and its allies have been peddling different narratives to misguide the people towards real issues. All their efforts have failed. This is why the BJP and its ilk in J&K is frustrated. Finding itself on shaky ground, BJP is bringing outside voters to help it win the elections,” he added.

Earlier, Wani along with Raman Bhalla led huge public march through bazaars highlighting public issues and raising slogans against BJP Govt. They inaugurated a new DCC office also.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Imtiaz Khanday, Prevez Ahmed, Feroz Khan, Ishaq Khan, Rashid Malik, Mohan Singh, Sanjeev Dar, Zakir Pacho and Onkar Singh.