Singla Conducts Foot Tour From Chandanwari To Holy Cave, Reviews Yatra Arrangements

Interacts with hundreds of devotees, takes first hand appraisal of facilities along yatra track

ANANTNAG, Jul 7: Secretary, Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla who is also Nodal officer for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 on the Pahalgam Axis conducted on-foot tour of the entire Yatra track from Chandanwari upto Holy Cave and took first hand appraisal of all yatra arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of yatra.

During the tour, Dr. Singla held discussions with representatives of security agencies, mountain rescue teams, fire fighting teams and also reviewed the elaborate medical arrangements in place. He emphasized on availability of robust medical facilities at regular intervals along the Yatra track.

He also highlighted on the effective utilization of RFID technology, which enables the monitoring of each and every Yatri thereby ensuring their well-being throughout the pilgrimage.

During the foot tour, the Nodal Officer also reviewed the quality of way side amenities, toilet facilities, cleanliness of the track, and the arrangements made in the camps, as well as the provision of water and electricity. He engaged with various service providers, including Pony Wallahs, Pithus, and Bhandara owners, urging them to deliver for smooth conduct of Yatra.

Reflecting on this tour, Dr. Singla emphasized the significance of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to the valley, driven by their unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. He stated that the purpose of tour was to personally assess the existing facilities for the pilgrims and ensure a seamless and enriching pilgrimage experience.

Dr. Singla further highlighted the tremendous efforts made to ensure the track’s suitability for travel and the implementation of essential safety measures at critical locations. During his interactions with the Yatries, he received positive feedback regarding the arrangements in place.

Dr. Singla’s tour of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra track exemplifies the Government’s commitment to providing a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage experience for the devotees. His thorough assessment of the facilities and interactions with service providers demonstrate a proactive approach to addressing the needs of the Yatries with the implementation of advanced technologies.